More Details on United/Froedtert Agreement

We’re learning more about the new relationship between United Hospital System, Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin. Susan Ventura Executive Vice President of United Hospital System told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that they hope the new partnership between the hospital system will allow for more services to be offered in town instead of patients having to travel to Milwaukee.

The partnership will also make it easier for patients who do need to travel to Froedtert.

United will retain local control while adopting Froedtert’s best practices and standards. Ventura says that while United will having a branding change to “Froedtert South” the individual hospitals-Kenosha Medical Center and St. Catherine’s- will still have their current names. I’m Emily Jacobs, WLIP News.