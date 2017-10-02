DJ Hidden Camera Case Needs New Judge

The judge in the DJ hidden camera case has recused himself after the defendant’s mother contacted a member of his family. Judge Bruce Schroeder made the announcement in court, saying the sentencing will be done by another judge. Christopher Bohatkiewicz pleaded guilty to 32 counts including child porn and capturing pictures of nudity. He admitted to hiding a pen sized camera in the women’s restroom of a bar where he worked as a DJ. Police also found a large amount child porn in his home. There no sentencing date yet in the case.