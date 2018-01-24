DNR board approves manure limitations for eastern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources board has approved new restrictions on manure spreading in eastern Wisconsin.

The board approved the package unanimously Wednesday. The DNR developed the rules largely in response to widespread groundwater contamination in Kewaunee County.

The regulations limit how much manure farms in 15 eastern Wisconsin counties can spread. The limits vary according to the depth of each farm’s topsoil. Farms with less than 2 feet of topsoil would be prohibited from spreading any manure. The restrictions also carve out zones around wells where farmers can’t spread manure.

The package now goes to Gov. Scott Walker for his approval. From there it would go to the Legislature, which would have 60 days to object to the rules or demand modifications.