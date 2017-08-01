DNR Says Environmental Roll Back Will Speed Foxconn Arrival

(AP)–The DNR says environmental rollbacks will speed the permitting process for the Foxconn plant. A bill that would exempt Foxconn from environmental regulations would streamline the construction process. That’s according to Governor Scott Walker who introduced a $3 billion incentives package for the plant late last week. But as State Rep. Tod Ohnstad told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer opposition to the bill could come from both parties.

The legislation eliminates a number of key environmental compliance requirements for Foxconn, including the need to obtain state permits to fill wetlands and environmental impact statements. You can hear Lenny’s entire interview with Rep Ohnstad on wlip.com.