Dogs No Longer Allowed at Harbor Market

Kenosha Harbor Market will no longer allow pets through the main vendor area. According to a press release from the Kenosha Common Markets Board, starting September 9th, pets will not be allowed inside the vendor corridors of the market. Pets, walked or carried, will not be allowed anywhere where vendors are conducting business. Trained service animals will still be permitted by Federal law. A map of the areas where pets ARE permitted is available at kenoshaharbormarket.com. The board said the change was made in light of recent events and complaints related to animals there. Additionally, health, customer comfort, and vendor requests were taken in to consideration by the board.