DOJ launches ads to raise elder abuse awareness

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorney General Brad Schimel has launched a new radio ad campaign to raise awareness of elder abuse.

The ads began airing Monday on the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association’s 200 member stations and will run until March 11. They encourage people to report suspected elder abuse in Medicaid-funded facilities and other senior facilities to the Attorney General’s Fraud and Elder Abuse hotline.

The ads are funded by a $50,000 federal grant.

Schimel said in a news release announcing the campaign that elder abuse largely goes unreported. He created a task force in August to study elder abuse and develop recommendations for solving obstacles in investigations and prosecutions as well as strengthen consumer protection for seniors.