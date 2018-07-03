DOR receives nearly 560K child tax credit claims

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Revenue has received nearly 560,000 claims for Gov. Scott Walker’s $100 per-child tax credit.

The deadline for filing a claim was 11:59 p.m. Monday. According to a posting on DOR’s website Tuesday morning, the agency has received 558,415 claims.

DOR spokeswoman Patricia Mayers didn’t immediately reply to an email Tuesday inquiring about how much the state has paid out.

Wisconsin residents, part-time residents and non-residents could file a claim if the child was a state resident at the end of 2017.

Democrats have accused Walker of setting up the rebate and a five-day sales tax holiday in August as nothing more than election-year bribes.