DOT lowers speed limit on southbound portion of I-94

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s I-94 North-South project team is lowering the speed limit on I-94 between County G in Racine and Hwy 142 in Kenosha County.

The new speed limit is 60 mph, and only impacts southbound traffic. Northbound I-94 will remain at 70 mph until traffic is switched over to allow work to begin rebuilding and adding capacity to the northbound lanes. The work on that portion of the project could begin as soon as this June.

The decision to reduce the speed limit is linked to the progress of the I-94 prep contract work which is nearing completion. Motorists will also see an increase of barrier wall along the southern portion of the work zone.