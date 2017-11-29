Double Homicide Suspect Appears in Court

The Trevor man accused of killing two men in the Twin Lakes shooting appeared in court yesterday. 25 year old Nathan Kivi is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of Richard and Kenneth Samuel. The three men reportedly had been arguing prior to the shooting at the Beach Bar in Twin Lakes. At about 2 AM Friday, in the bar’s parking lot Kivi and a friend got into is truck to leave. That’s when Kivi reportedly told authorities that something was thrown at his truck. Kivi allegedly took a gun out of his center counsel and shot the brothers. He fled the scene and was arrested later in the morning. After being pulled over officers say he admitted to the crime and told them he would cooperate. The criminal complaint reports that after his arrest Kivi admitted to being drunk the night of the shooting, telling detectives quote “Get me drunk and it’s ugly.” He is in jail on two million dollars bond.