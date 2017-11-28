Double Murder Suspect to Appear in Court

The Trevor man who is accused of killing two Twin Lakes brothers is expected to make his first court appearance today. 25 year old Nathan Kivi allegedly shot and killed 31 year old Kenneth Samuel III and 28 year old Richard Samuel outside of a bar around 2 AM Friday morning. Kivi reportedly fled the scene but was located through his cell phone and then arrested near Thomah later in the morning Friday. Police say he was identified as the shooter by witnesses at the scene. Kivi is a convicted felon and has open charges filed against him in Walworth County, including battery, felony strangulation, and disorderly conduct for allegedly trying to strangle a woman with his forearm after pushing her down some stairs. The criminal complaint in that case reports that the victim told police she was afraid for her life. In the Twin Lakes shooting Kivi faces numerous charges, including intentional homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.