Downing Blasts Ballot Decision

A Kenosha alderman is blasting a decision to keep him off the ballot. 16th district Alderman Jesse Downing expressed his displeasure to the Kenosha News, which reports he will take legal action so that he can run for reelection this spring. Kenosha City Clerk Deb Salas ruled that several signatures that Downing collected on his nomination petition were not eligible. She also said that several pages of the petition had a wrong address for Downing’s residence. Downing says the different address is because he moved earlier this month, after he had started circulating the first page of the petition which had is old address. The other pages were circulating at the time of the move and had the new address listed. Downing will file a complaint in circuit court today against both Salas and the Wisconsin Election Commission which upheld her decision on appeal. Challenger Dominic Ruffolo is also running for the 16th district seat.