Downtown Bank Robbed

The downtown Kenosha Chase bank was robbed yesterday. The incident happened shortly after noon at the bank on 6th avenue and 55th street. A white male in his 20’s entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money and implying that he had a weapon. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. He is not in custody. There’s not much of a description of the suspect, only that he was wearing a white hoodie and had his face partially obscured. If you know anything about the case, call Kenosha police.