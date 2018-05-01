Downtown Kenosha Inc. earns statewide recognition at Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony

KENOSHA, WI. May 1, 2018 – Downtown Kenosha Inc. was recognized for its outstanding downtown revitalization efforts at the 27th Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony on Friday, April 27, in Ripon.

Downtown Kenosha took top honors in the Best Business Retention/Recruitment – Retail Strategy Team/Façade Program, Best Upper Floor – Commercial – Backyard Dream Studios/The “O” Co-working Space & Best Special Event – Downtown Kenosha Pop-Up Beer Garden at the event, which was hosted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). The awards ceremony recognized the efforts by Wisconsin Main Street volunteers and staff for their historic preservation and downtown economic development efforts of communities in Wisconsin in 2017.

“WEDC congratulates Downtown Kenosha for its outstanding efforts to revitalize and improve downtown,” said Mark R. Hogan, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “A vibrant downtown is critical to a community’s overall economic development as well as the quality of life for its residents, and we commend Downtown Kenosha for being among the best in the state when it comes to strengthening its downtown.”

“Downtown Kenosha Inc. has been a strong partner with the City of Kenosha as we work to revitalize our downtown,” said Mayor John Antaramian. “The facade program and the new co-working space at Backyard Dream Studio are welcome additions to downtown Kenosha. We heard many positive comments about the Pop Up Beer Garden at Simmons Island Beach, and look forward to its return in August.”

Over the past year, municipal leaders from Bristol, Salem, City of Kenosha, Kenosha County, Downtown Kenosha, Inc. (DKI), Pleasant Prairie, Somers and KABA have come together to learn and execute best practices in retail development. This, alongside the launch of the Façade Grant Program, which offers up to $10,000 in matching funds to businesses and building owners in the Downtown Kenosha program area, made Downtown Kenosha stand out for the “Best Business Retention/Recruitment.”

Being recognized for the “Best Upper Floor – Commercial” was Backyard Dream Studios/The “O” Co-working Space, Kenosha’s only co-working office located in the Historic Kenosha Orpheum Theater. The “O” offers day passes or memberships for individuals and professionals in a co-office space setting, with space to meet with clients, work quietly, and conference room access.

Debuting for the first time last summer, the Downtown Kenosha Pop-Up Beer Garden was recognized for “Best Special Event.” This was a unique partnership between Milwaukee Brewing Company, Downtown Kenosha Inc., and WIRED Properties. The event featured local beer, local food vendors, bonfires on the beach, live music, and an overall unique experience being located on Simmons Island Beach.

Wisconsin Main Street is a community development program administered by WEDC that targets Wisconsin’s historic commercial districts. WEDC provides technical support and training to the 33 Main Street communities to help them revitalize their business districts based on guidelines developed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Since the program’s inception in 1987, Wisconsin Main Street community projects have resulted in the creation of more than 2,600 new businesses and more than 14,000 net new jobs. In addition, more than $1.7 billion in public and private investment has occurred in Wisconsin Main Street communities.



Downtown Kenosha Inc. has been part of the Wisconsin Main Street Program since 2014.

For a complete list of all the 2018 Main Street award winners, visit wedc.org.