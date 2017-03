Downtown Kenosha Inc announced yesterday that it has hired a new director. Nicole Thompson is a Tremper High School graduate and is currently studying business management at UW-Parkside. She was chosen from about fifty candidates to become DKI’s third director. Their second director, Christopher Naumann resigned late last year and the search for his replacement began about two months ago. According to DKI’s Facebook page, Thompson will take over as director on May 1st.