Downtown Kenosha Trees Removed

The Downtown Kenosha revitalization continues as the city has removed the overgrown trees that had begin to push up under the roads in the area. The twenty year old trees will be replaced with new, potted ones in an effort to keep them from overgrowing once the new road are finished. Roadwork will be on-going throughout the summer in the downtown area with the project expected to be completed before Labor Day and there will access to all the businesses during the entire process.