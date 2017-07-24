Downtown Pizzeria Closes

Two bad city inspections has shut down a downtown Kenosha Pizzeria. Slice of New York pizzeria on 6th avenue is closed after a July 14th health inspection found multiple violations allegedly including food that was not properly stored or dated. A subsequent inspection by the fire department found multiple electrical and fire prevention violations. The owner told the Kenosha News that he closed the shop due to family reasons. The business had come under fire recently on social media with posters alleging mistreatment while working at the restaurant.