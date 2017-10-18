Downtown Road Work Continues

The road construction work in downtown Kenosha is still going, more than a month after the original proposed completion date. However the end may finally be in sight. 6th avenue will hopefully be open to traffic by Saturday but 58th street may be worked on until the end of the month. Initially the work was supposed to be done by Labor Day but was delayed by the wet weather in July and other problems throughout the summer. Other minor items will be completed once the road is reopened as well as the trees that will be added into the new planters.