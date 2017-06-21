Drama Ends City Council Meeting

There was drama at the end of this week’s Kenosha City Council meeting. 8th district Alderman Kevin Matthewson stormed out of the room during a four and half hour meeting after council President Curt Wilson silenced him for what Wilson called “attacking other aldermen.” Matthewson was ruled out of order and his comments were ended. Matthewson had been talking about a resolution that he proposed which would extend the hours that Kennedy Drive would be open. That sparked a debate between Matthewson and 1st district Alderman Eric Haugaard who represents the Kennedy Park neighborhood. Matthewson accused Haugaard of stalling his resolution because he doesn’t like the proposal. Haugaard denied that accusation. Matthewson leaving the council chamber stalled the meeting because of a lack of quorum. Matthewson later returned and withdrew his resolution.