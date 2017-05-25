Dream Playground Announces Ambassador Program

The Dream Playground is looking for volunteers. The organizers of Kenosha Dream Play Ground are looking for volunteers for its new Ambassador Program. They will be holding an informational meeting about the program on Tuesday at 6 PM under the Petzke Park Pavilion. Tammy Conforti, who spearheaded the construction of the playground, told WLIP’s Lenny palmer that if you’re interested in helping that’s the place to start.

In addition donations are being sought to offset some of the costs of running the program. There is a Go Fund Me page set up. Check it out here.