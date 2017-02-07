Driver Injured, Home Damaged in Medically Related Crash

One person was hurt when a driver’s medical condition led to his car hitting a house. The accident happened Monday afternoon shortly after 12:30. According to a passenger in the car, the driver experienced a medical condition and began driving erratically. The passenger said that he bailed out near Washington Road and 22nd Avenue. The car hit a home about four blocks further east and caused minor structural damage. The driver was taken to the hospital and his condition was unknown. The passenger suffered minor injuries and no one in the house was hurt.

