Driver killed in fiery crash with semi going wrong way

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a man killed in a fiery crash with a semi was driving the wrong way on the interstate in Milwaukee County.

Authorities say the driver was headed southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 43 shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle collided with the semi, setting both on fire. The semi driver was able to get out of his cab as it became engulfed in flames. An off-duty Milwaukee police officer tried to pull the driver from the car but was driven back by flames.

The semi driver told investigators the car headed directly toward him without its headlights on. The truck driver was taken to the hospital with ankle and knee pain.

The crash closed all northbound lanes of the interstate in the Marquette Interchange during morning drive time.