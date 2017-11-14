Driverless vehicle lanes studied for Foxconn plant

MILWAUKEE (AP) — As regional leaders prepare for the challenges that will result from the massive Foxconn plant in southeastern Wisconsin, the possibility of driverless vehicles is being studied to deal with traffic issues.

Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce president Tim Sheehy says state highway planners are studying the possibility of including special lanes for driverless vehicles on Interstate 94.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says state money has been earmarked to widen I-94 to eight lanes and improve local roads as Foxconn develops a $10 billion flat-screen manufacturing plant in Racine County’s Mount Pleasant, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Milwaukee. The company has said the facility could employ between 3,000 and 13,000 people.

The autonomous vehicles are still in the testing stages.