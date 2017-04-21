Earth Day is Saturday

(Wisconsin News Connection)–Saturday is Earth Day with activities planned for Kenosha at the Gateway Campus as well as many other events around the state. But this year’s Earth Day has an added significance. Earth Day was founded in Wisconsin 47 years ago by Senator Gaylord Nelson. This year, the stakes are higher than ever, say environmentalists, pointing to things like the Trump administration’s fast-tracking of oil pipelines. While administration officials say too many regulations are killing jobs, Keith Reopelle of the state’s largest environmental agency, Clean Wisconsin, says they’ve gone way too far.

Reopelle says the fundamental goal this Earth Day is the same as ever: turning citizen action into policy changes.