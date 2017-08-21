Eclipse Blazes Path of Totality
By Pete Serzant
|
Aug 21, 2017 @ 6:17 AM

(Wisconsin News Connection)–A partial eclipse of the sun will be visible over the state today-if the weather cooperates. It’s the first time in nearly a century that a total solar eclipse will be visible across the U-S, although the path of total eclipse falls a few hundred miles south of Wisconsin. Dr. Jim Lattis, director of the U-W Space Place, cautions people in the strongest terms to not look directly at the sun during the eclipse. He suggests wearing specially made eclipse glasses or even making a pinhole camera to avoid damaging your eyes.

About two million people are expected to travel to view the eclipse. The next time one will be visible in Wisconsin is 2024.

Related Content

Police Investigate Shooting
Victim in Drunken Driving Crash Identified
Walker Says No Change To School Start Date
Police Identify Man Found in Marsh
City to Raze Several Downtown Buildings
No Injuries in Garage Fire
Comments