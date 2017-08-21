Eclipse Blazes Path of Totality

(Wisconsin News Connection)–A partial eclipse of the sun will be visible over the state today-if the weather cooperates. It’s the first time in nearly a century that a total solar eclipse will be visible across the U-S, although the path of total eclipse falls a few hundred miles south of Wisconsin. Dr. Jim Lattis, director of the U-W Space Place, cautions people in the strongest terms to not look directly at the sun during the eclipse. He suggests wearing specially made eclipse glasses or even making a pinhole camera to avoid damaging your eyes.

About two million people are expected to travel to view the eclipse. The next time one will be visible in Wisconsin is 2024.