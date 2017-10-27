Elderly Man and Woman Injured in Early Friday Home Invasion

Investigators are on the lookout for a man who allegedly broke into the home of an elderly couple and then injured them after he was caught. The incident happened shortly after 2:30 Friday morning on 18th street east of 39th avenue. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, an 84 year old man who lives in the home woke up to the sound of breaking glass and then encountered a suspect who had entered. Both the man and his 83 year old wife sustained serious head injuries as part of the incident but no further details as to how the injuries occurred have been revealed. The suspect is described as a dark skinned male-possibly African-American or Hispanic. A search of the area did not turn up the suspect and no motive is known. The Sheriff’s Department says that this is an isolated incident and that there is no immediate danger to the public. If you have any information about this crime, please call the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department.