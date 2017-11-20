Elections Commission Decries Budget Cuts Amid Interference Fears

MADISON, WI–(AP) The Wisconsin Elections Commission says a 28% reduction in staff weakens security of the state’s voting systems. The concerns come at a time when Russian interference in elections is forcing officials to make additional safeguards. The commission wants the Legislature to approve hiring three additional staff members, with two of them focusing on election security issues. A third position would focus on educating voters about such things as Wisconsin’s voter identification law. The commission plans to vote today on the recommendation to ask for money to hire the staff. It comes after Gov. Scott Walker signed a state budget that cut six positions. Election commissioners say current staffing poses a significant obstacle to successfully administering elections. The vote on requesting more staff comes at the same time the commission is implementing a new election security plan.