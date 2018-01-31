Elections panel to consider search for new administrator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission is about to consider launching a search for a new administrator after the state Senate refused to confirm Michael Haas.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald demanded Haas resign in December, saying he couldn’t trust him because he worked for the now-defunct Government Accountability Board. That board investigated Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign activities.

Haas refused to step down. The Senate refused to confirm Haas last week. The commission voted days later to keep him on the job anyway, creating confusion over whether the position is legally filled.

Republican Commissioner Dean Knudson proposed replacing Haas and launching a search for a new administrator. The commission rejected the first part of his motion by retaining Haas but tabled the search proposal.