Employment Remains Strong in County

The Kenosha County job market is growing even stronger, and new employment numbers reflect that. While the unemployment rate in some Wisconsin counties remained stable or went up slightly, the opposite was true in Kenosha County. Last month, the unemployment rate was 4.2 percent in the county and 4.7 percent in the city. That’s down from 4.8 percent in the county and 5.3 percent in the city in November 2015. Officials said much of the decrease has been attributed to the relocation and expansion of warehouse and light manufacturing companies