WE Energies Combats Two Different Outages Tuesday Night

Power has been restored to two neighborhoods that were out for separate reasons last night. WE Energies reports that the area around 60th street and 81st avenue was without power due to a truck that struck a utility pole after 10 PM. The lights were out for about 850 households. Power was also down in the Library Park neighborhood due an issue in the sewer system at about the same time. The Kenosha News reports that a mini explosion happened under a manhole cover and flames could be seen coming from underneath the cover. 36 customers lost power because of the issue. Officials say the explosion did not pose a danger to the public and they’re investigating the cause of the blast.