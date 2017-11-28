WE Energies to Shutdown Pleasant Prairie Power Plant

The Pleasant Prairie WE Energies plant is closing permanently next year. The company announced Tuesday that a move to cheaper energy options live natural gas led to the move as well as increase usage of sources such as wind and solar. At full capacity the plant can supply power to one million homes, and uses an average of 13,000 tons a day. The closure is expected to happen sometime in the spring-possibly in early April. The plant was shut down earlier this year for about three months to rest how the rest of the WE Energies system-and the alternative energy sources-could handle the demand. The plant was opened again in late spring.