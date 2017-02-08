EPA to Clean Up Former Scrap Yard

The Kenosha City Council unanimously voted Monday night to clean up the former Zizzo scrap yard. The EPA will pay for Azarian Wrecking LLC to demolish a shed and clear other materials from the site, which extends from 50th Street to 52nd Street, between the Boys and Girls Club and the railroad tracks. The site — formerly the Zizzo Scrap and Paper Dealer— is considered a “blighting influence” on the city. The business has been closed since 1999, and the owner is deceased. Officials said there are no major plans for the site, but it might be used for parking or a new road.