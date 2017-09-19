Evers Defends School Accountability Plan

MADISON-(AP)–State Superintendent Tony Evers is defending a statewide school accountability plan his department submitted to the federal government over objections from Gov. Scott Walker. Evers is running for governor as a Democrat. He issued a statement through his campaign Monday saying that Walker’s criticism of the plan shows he is putting his own political interests ahead of what is best for the state’s school children. Walker’s administration was involved with the creating of the plan that all 50 states had to submit by Monday. But Walker refused to sign off on it saying the plan isn’t innovative enough, echoing criticisms of other conservative groups that support expanding school choice programs that Evers opposes.