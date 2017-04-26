Fatal Crash Near State Line

Investigators are looking into a fatal crash near the Lake/Kenosha County border. On Tuesday morning Sheriff’s officials were called to an area near Russell Road and North Delany Road. When they arrived the found one vehicle on it’s roof, and another with severe damage. Officials determined that a 2004 Mazda, driven by a 34-year-old male, was traveling westbound on Russell Road, when he tried to pass another westbound vehicle. The two vehicles made contact, and the Mazda ended up rolling and ejecting the driver, who remains unidentified, but was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a 56-year-old Kenosha man, was hospitalized with minor injuries. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Tim Vander Tuuk reporting.