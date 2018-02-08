Federal Funds May Help With Building New Fire Station

There may be some new funding help with the building of a new fire station. It will be located at the corner of 52nd street and 22nd avenue, where the now vacant former Bain Elementary School stands. The Community Development Block Grant Committee voted to reallocate $640,000 in federal funds which would used to build the state of the art 24,000 square foot facility. An additional $400,000 will come from the city’s capital improvement budget. The city council must approve the block grant changes. Work on the new fire station-and the demolition of the current building-is expected to begin later this year.