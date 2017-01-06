Federal Judge Grants Supervised Release for Kenosha Man

A Kenosha man who had more than 700 images and videos depicting child pornography on his home computer was placed on 10 years supervised release Thursday in federal court. Stephen Neubaum was initially facing more than 11 years in prison under advisory guidelines for possessing child pornography. However, a federal judge factored Neubaum’s autism and Asperger Syndrome into the sentence. A covert FBI investigation in September 2014, discovered an internet address assigned to Neubaum had been transmitting child pornography on a peer-to-peer file sharing network. Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Proctor sought three to five years of prison for Neubaum followed by 10 years supervised release. The judge, however, disagreed with the recommendations and found that the special circumstances of the case warrant no further incarceration.