The arrest of a wanted suspect ended peacefully yesterday. The 31 year old was in his apartment on 30th avenue and 13th street when authorities including federal marshals and local police made contact with him. He reportedly locked himself in the bathroom and said that he had a weapon. After about 30 minutes they persuaded him to come out. No weapon was found and there were no injuries. The suspect was arrested on a federal warrant.
Feds, Police Arrest Suspect
By Pete Serzant
|
Jan 26, 2018 @ 7:26 AM