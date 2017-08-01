FEMA Assessment Begins Tuesday

Six teams of inspectors from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be touring the area beginning today assessing damage from last month’s flooding. The teams will tour flood ravaged areas in Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties. Governor Scott Walker requested FEMA come to this area last week in an effort to have the areas declared a federal disaster area. If such a declaration is made area homeowners with damage may be eligible for federal disaster relief. There’s no set schedule for the damage tours so it’s unclear how long the inspectors will be here.