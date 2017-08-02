FEMA Inspectors Begin Work in Flooded Areas
By Pete Serzant
|
Aug 2, 2017 @ 7:36 AM

FEMA officials began touring the flood damaged areas around Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth Counties. Six teams of inspectors will assess damage and eventually file a report with Governor Scott Walker’s office. He will then determine whether or not to ask the federal government for aid. The crews are expected to take several days to complete their work. If the government declares the devastation a disaster area then homeowners could become eligible for federal funds to help with the clean up and rebuilding.

