Kenosha County did not qualify for FEMA funds to help repair flood damage. The Kenosha News reports that Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties suffered an estimated 4 million dollars in damage, well short of the number needed to get money from the federal agency. Governor Scott Walker will now seek funds from other sources for homeowners and businesses that qualify. Inspectors from FEMA toured the flooded areas earlier this month and made an assessment of the damage.