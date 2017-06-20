Feral Cat Ordinance Approved
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 20, 2017 @ 6:51 AM

The Kenosha City Council has approved a plan that allows for feral cats to be trapped and released. Along the way the cats will be spayed or neutered, have their ears clipped for a marker, and then released and assigned to what’s called a “Community Cat Caretaker.” They will be assigned with feeding and providing shelter to the cats without becoming the owner. Several other amendments were offered during a two hour discussion on the topic. In the end the measure passed with only three dissenting votes.

Related Content

Man Charged In Infant’s Death
Pedestrian Hit in Downtown Kenosha
Police Officer May Take Plea Deal
Wake Up Call Tuesday (1/17/17)
Officer Involved Shooting of a Teen
2 Charged in Feb 19th Incident
Comments