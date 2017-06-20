Feral Cat Ordinance Approved

The Kenosha City Council has approved a plan that allows for feral cats to be trapped and released. Along the way the cats will be spayed or neutered, have their ears clipped for a marker, and then released and assigned to what’s called a “Community Cat Caretaker.” They will be assigned with feeding and providing shelter to the cats without becoming the owner. Several other amendments were offered during a two hour discussion on the topic. In the end the measure passed with only three dissenting votes.