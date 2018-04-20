Fiery Accident Leaves One Person Dead

KENOSHA, WI–A fatal fiery crash Friday afternoon left one person dead and traffic snarled for hours. The accident happened shortly before 9:30 AM in the southbound lanes of I-94 just south of Highway K.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department reports that the accident happened when a vehicle blew a tire and spun out in to a piece of construction equipment that was parked on the side of the road. The vehicle caught fire. A single person inside died due to being badly burned. No one else was injured.

Southbound traffic snaked back for miles while investigators cleared the scene. There’s no word on the identity of the deceased. The highway was back open by the Friday afternoon drive.