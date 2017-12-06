Fight Over Football Leads to Injury

A Kenosha man faces charges after a fight Saturday night. Police say 25 year old Stephan Nichols was arguing with another man over a football game at a local bar downtown when the situation turned violent. Nichols allegedly struck the other man with a glass which shattered in his face and into his left eye. His face and eye needed over 80 sutures and the eye damage may be permanent. Nichols is charged with felony battery, disorderly conduct, as well as bail jumping. Authorities report that Nichols fled after the incident but was arrested on Monday.