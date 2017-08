Join WLIP’s Dan and Pete this Thursday (8/24) at the Doubletree by Hilton in Kenosha and bring school supplies. We’re trying to fill the Sprinter from McHenry Limo with supplies for needy kids in the Kenosha area. Among the items needed are:

PAPER/PRINTER PAPER

FOLDERS

PENCILS/PENS

BINDERS

NOTEBOOKS

CRAYONS

GLUE

COLORED PENCILS

AND MORE!

ANY AND ALL SUPPLIES ARE WELCOME!