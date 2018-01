KOHLER, Wis. (AP) — An investigation will begin soon into what caused a four-alarm fire at the Kohler Co. in Sheboygan County.

Officials say the fire started in the foundry building about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters were on the scene overnight in Kohler.

The Kohler Co. is a major employer in Sheboygan County and makes kitchen and bath plumbing fixtures and small engines and generators.