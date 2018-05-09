Fire Department Calls For Illegal Burning Have Doubled

KENOSHA, WI–Backyard fire pits have only been legal in Kenosha for less than a year, and yet the Kenosha Fire Department has already reported an increase in calls for illegal burning. The fire pit ordinance came back to the forefront after a recent fire that caused major damage to multiple buildings in a Kenosha neighborhood. And while that fire garnered a lot of attention, it’s not unique. Guy Santelli with the Kenosha Fire Prevention Bureau told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that calls for illegal burning have doubled, despite the department’s efforts to educate the public about backyard fire pit safety.

“I’d like to promote this, but I just can’t,” Santelli said. “People are not following the rules. Everyone thought that our illegal burning call volume would go down, and it has almost doubled now….not almost, it has doubled.”

Fire crews responded to a call on Monday to the 5500 block of 16th avenue for a garage fire. Three residents of a home there had reportedly used a fire pit and thought they had properly put it out, only to find out later than an ember set the garage on fire. A neighbor alerted the fire department to the blaze. The Kenosha City Council is supposed to review the fire pit ordinance later this year. The fire department will report its increased call volume to the Public Safety and Welfare Committee, but so far city officials have been unwilling to open a review.