Fire Department Reminds Residents of Fireplace Safety

As our stretch of bitter cold weather continues, the Kenosha Fire Department is asking residents to be careful when using the fireplace to expel the cold. If you haven’t used your fireplace yet this year, or if it’s a constant fixture around your home, regular cleanings are need to keep you home safe from fire damage. Guy Santelli, with the Kenosha Fire Prevention Bureau told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that those cleanings need to be professionally done.

The department also reminds residents about the proper usage of space heaters, including plugging the heater directly into the wall outlet and not using a power strip or an extension cord. The safest way to utilize a heater is to follow the instructions and safety recommendations made by the manufacturer.