Fire Destroys Somers Farm Buildings

SOMERS — A barn fire that began late Friday night resulted in the destruction of several buildings and equipment, with damage estimated at $800,000. Firefighters were called just before noon to Gitzlaff Farms, 240 Highway H. When a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy arrived, the first barn was engulfed in flames. According to Somers Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson, the fire quickly spread from the east end of the main barn, forcing the closure of Highway H from Highway A to Highway KR. Wilkinson said mutual aid was called in because the fire was in an area without fire hydrants. Brought under control in about two hours, the fire consumed a barn and a milking parlor and damaged a pole barn and several pieces of farming equipment. There were no injuries, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.