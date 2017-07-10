Fire Destroys Upper Unit of House

A candle was apparently the source of a fire that destroyed the upper unit of a home. The fire was reported by a neighbor early yesterday at home on 36th avenue near 74th street. The Kenosha Fire Department told the Kenosha News that a candle tipped over ignited a mattress. No one was injured in the blaze. The family evacuated and crews had the fire under control within about five minutes. A lower unit in the home suffered water damage.