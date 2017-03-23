Fire displaces 10, 2 rescued

Two people were rescued while 10 total were displaced after a fire at a downtown apartment building. The blaze began shortly after 9 AM Wednesday at the building located at 516 60th street. When firefighters arrived, two residents alerted them that they could not leave their apartment. They were rescued through their second story window with a ladder. After the flames were extinguished the main damage was done to the unit where the fire began, however soot and smoke damage will need to be cleaned and treated before residents can return. Fire investigators say there was no sprinkler system in the building and only two of the eight units had working smoke detectors.