Fire Fighters Will Get a Raise

By Pete Serzant
|
Mar 21, 10:00 AM

The Kenosha City Council approved a new contract that will give the city’s firefighters a three percent pay raise. The aldermen also passed a resolution that gives non union represented employes for the police and fire departments a similar pay increase. The contract also frees up money for four more paramedics, and increases the probationary time for new firefighters to a full calendar year. It also puts in a new review system in an attempt to create more accountability with sick day use.

