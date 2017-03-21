Fire Fighters Will Get a Raise

The Kenosha City Council approved a new contract that will give the city’s firefighters a three percent pay raise. The aldermen also passed a resolution that gives non union represented employes for the police and fire departments a similar pay increase. The contract also frees up money for four more paramedics, and increases the probationary time for new firefighters to a full calendar year. It also puts in a new review system in an attempt to create more accountability with sick day use.